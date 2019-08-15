LETTER – Contrary to previous letter writer’s belief, love is not about shaming or judging

Dear editor,

This letter is in response to Al Turner, from Courtenay (Christian takes exception to editorial supportive of LGBTQ community, Aug. 1).

Mr. Turner wrote, “This letter is not a letter of condemnation and judgment. It’s a letter of love, acceptance and grace.” He also expresses the opinion that people that practice sexual gender/sexual orientation “bother” God. While there is so much to explain to Mr. Turner, I know the words would sadly fall on deaf ears.

I would simply like to state that love is not about shaming or judging someone, which is exactly what his letter does. Mr. Turner needs to pick up a new book – the dictionary – to truly learn the definition of grace, love and acceptance.

Tamara Jeannotte,

Comox

