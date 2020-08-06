LETTER: Continued presence of dogs on promenade shows seasonal trial a failure

Many dog owners appear to be under the impression that their pets are still allowed on the White Rock Promenade even though the winter trial period ended in March, writes Alex Galo. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Editor:

Since the official end of the dog trial on March 31, I have made almost daily walks to the promenade to see how dog owners are co-operating with keeping their dogs off the promenade now that they are no longer allowed for these summer months.

I must say the compliance is terrible. On every single walk I have gone on I continue to see dog walking on the promenade and pier.

One councillor I have corresponded with stated that people would illegally walk their dogs on the promenade before the trial, too.

In my 20 years of living in White Rock, I have never seen this level of illegal dog walking on the promenade. The reason is obvious – the general public does not pay close attention to civic rules thus many assume dogs are still allowed on the promenade due to the October to March trial.

Council is on the verge of approving the trial as a regular occurrence, citing the 67 per cent positive result from the biased survey they ran (obviously the majority who responded were dog owners).

But the reality that people are not keeping their dogs off the promenade in the summer months when families are picnicking on the promenade grass clearly shows the dog trial has failed. If council had integrity, they would cancel the trial.

Alex Galo, White Rock

