LETTER: Consider other options for courthouse ivy

It is my understanding that the courthouse ivy is part of the statement of significance describing the architectural values of the building. Will the building lose eligibility for funding if items listed in the statement are removed? Heritage BC guidelines for architectural conservation seem to be falling by the wayside in the Heritage/Queen City one leaf at a time.

It doesn’t strike me as too difficult to keep 100-year-old ivy in check with regular pruning. What about having it cover the tower facing the Ward and Vernon streets only? It would make it manageable while still being a pleasure to look at.

It should also be considered that the ivy is providing significant shading to the building during hot summer months.

Maybe the energy cost savings of that could be applied to some future ivy trimming?

There are always solutions out there for people who bother to look.

Joern Wingender

Architectural conservator

Procter

Nelson Star