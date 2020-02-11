LETTER: Consider becoming a Star carrier

As a happy Nelson Star carrier, starting my ninth year of deliveries, I’ve seen first a gradual, and now a fast change in the number of open routes — those without anyone to deliver the paper.

If you have experienced not getting the Star, you aren’t alone. At least 10 to 12 routes are now perpetually open, and lately this has climbed above 15. If we guess at 60 homes per route, that means upper 100s to 1,000 homes who want the Star are not receiving it!

There are two of us, middle aged, who attempt to take on extra routes (we have become sort of “permanent substitutes”).

Please consider taking up this good, important work, and add “delivery person” or “logistical support” to the list of job titles in your life. Some details:

• You don’t start in the early morning; the papers can be delivered right to your porch or entryway, and that happens after about 9 a.m., later in the morning — you can also drive down and pick up your papers, usually after about 8 or 9 a.m.

• You have the rest of the day to deliver them, and if they’re late getting to you (very rare), you can finish them Friday.

• You’ll have a map of the route, to mark those homes who don’t want the paper, and to make any notes.

• There are those who can walk the route with you the first time and to give delivery tips.

• If you happen to live on the route you choose, you may not even have to drive (take part of the papers, walk back home to gather more until you’re finished).

• Deliver the papers with a friend.

• Eventually you’d have the opportunity to take on an open route as a substitute.

• The pay is per copy. While it isn’t much, you would likely end up with $50 or more, getting paid to get some good exercise!

I can’t tell you how many people I’ve spoken to (yes, even young people), coming out of their homes to say they appreciate getting the news, want to hold the hard copy and, like a real book, read the Nelson Star and feel even more a part of our beautiful community.

Joe Woodward

Nelson