LETTER: Conservatives would target gangs

A Conservative government will take action to make it easier for police to target gang members and put them where they belong, behind bars. Gang crimes, particularly gang murders, are on the rise. Liberals are soft on crime, proposing lighter sentences, letting violent gang members on our streets. Canadians are feeling less safe in their, neighbourhoods.

Dean Clark, Langley

