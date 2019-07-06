LETTER: Conservative environmental plan vague

Re: “Conservative plan to protect environment,” Letters, June 27

Although not surprised, I was disappointed with Rob Morrison’s attempt at informing the residents of Kootenay–Columbia. When dumping on the federal carbon tax, he did not mention the rationale behind the tax, nor that Nobel Prize economists support carbon pricing over other strategies that require far more monitoring and administration.

I do not recall the current government claiming that carbon pricing was their “environmental plan” — it is only part of the many strategies that will be needed. In terms of the three policy principles described, they all seem quite vague, with no mention of how the outcomes will be monitored and administered. I have questioned Mr. Morrison on his Facebook page until I was blocked. Although the writ has not been dropped, was this letter to the editor an unpaid political ad?

Ron Robinson

Nelson