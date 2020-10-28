LETTER – Condensory Road safety has been an issue for many years

Dear editor,

Re. Condensory Road another dangerous area for cyclists (letter from Jill Gould)

In 2011, I presented a petition of 800+ signatures to CVRD, Ministry of Transport, the then Minister of Highways, Emcon, even the RCMP asking for help for shoulders on that very dangerous stretch of Condensory Road, from Condensory Bridge to then Cessford Road. I cited all the dangers described and I cited the appalling intolerance towards cyclists trying to get out of the way of vehicles on that stretch. The petition included photos of these perils. I heard from cyclists of being whacked by mirrors, of being verbally abused and of having coffee thrown at them.

The petition got nowhere. So in frustration, concerned about a death ( that usually gets action), I donated one-half acre of my farm for a trail to connect to the One Spot Trail at Cessford Road. That got action! It took a while, but the CVRD built Clemmie’s Trail, a nice wide stretch with an excellent gravel surface, good fencing and culverts, 50 red maple trees, a concrete bridge, my donated bench. The trail is well-maintained and will be in perpetuity.

TheK’ómoks First Nation was approached as it seemed an extension of the trail would be an appealing addition to their campers and a safe way to access the wonderful One Spot and other trails for cyclists, pedestrians and schoolkids. I find it puzzling that the City of Courtenay did not make a trail addition part of the water/sewer deal.

Be safe Ms. Gould, these days I would not walk nor cycle that stretch.

Marilyn Clements,

Courtenay.

Comox Valley Record