LETTER: Concerns over Qualicum Beach cell tower remain

Re: ‘Qualicum Beach council approves location of Telus communications tower’ (www.pqbnews.com, Oct. 23)

The change of location makes little difference to the quality of life in Qualicum Beach.

The proposed 45-plus-metre tower’s frequencies may be strong enough to reach the Sunshine Coast.

Why is this necessary to service a few Telus customers, who cannot get emergency services through Telus cell service, (but can, through three other providers, as tested by volunteers)? The Red Cross recommends wired landlines for emergencies, which are safer, more secure and faster than cellphones, and do not need recharging.

Concerns include:

• Major insurers do not insure cell facilities against damages. The Town/property tax payers may be held liable.

• Reduction of property values.

• Livelihoods (farming, tourism, etc.) of Qualicum Beach residents, may be severely adversely affected by the tower.

• Cell facilities can catch fire.

Electromagnetic frequencies stress trees causing them to have more (flammable) terpenes. Do we have the capacity to fight a cell fire, especially if it spreads to nearby trees?

• High winds may cause the tower to fall.

• Excessive noise from cooling the ancillary equipment may be disturbing.

• The tower and its emissions may interfere with flight technology, and pilots’ abilities to fly safely.

• Wireless emissions are pervasive, and extremely difficult to avoid.

• Health concerns especially for the unborn, infants, children and the elderly must be considered.

• ES individuals may be barred from accessing public and private spaces. Many may be forced to move from their homes.

• Environmental concerns (migratory animals, insects, pollinators, etc.) must be considered.

• Food security may be at risk.

• The tower’s capacity and function could be expanded to include 5G, and other telecom providers..

• There are safer and better options to cell towers.

Until the technologies are proven safe, “precautionary principles” must be employed.

Teri Hitch

Qualicum Beach

