Letter: Concerns about radio tower location

I am writing to express my disappointment in the location choice for the radio communication tower on the bench above Marysville. This is an important location, north of Marysville on Jim Ogilvie Way by the Volksmarch Trail. For many residents walking along this trail, they sit on the bench under the big tree while taking in the beauty.

This love and value of the bench land has been proven by over 700 hundred signatures on a petition and 70 letters written to council (when threatened with development), more than ever before in the history of our Kimberley community. It would be nice to hear that this huge group of protesting voices and residents would be respected after expressing future protection of the sacred piece of Bench land against any destruction. If 700 signature on a petition and 70 letters to council are not heard, (The average amount on city issues are 5-7 letters and maybe 50 -100 petition signatures which are rare), I am not sure what else it will take to be heard and do not feel that Marysville area has any power in this community,

This also affects the people who live below, the light, the sight, and the ugliest of this foreign eye sore. As well as the health concerns, (see below), property values declining, disturbing rare species fescue, light pollution, indigenous values and archaeological sites, which is high in this area (the City of Kimberley has been notified of this last year).

This is about all of us and our community’s cultural values, we need to be a community moving in the direction that is not divided and compassionate about what other areas of town and their residents are going through. I believe this needs to start with our leadership and listening, no Trump division here please.

The CRTC regulations states that before new towers can be built, that existing towers must be used first. It is my understanding that there are 2 other towers on the concentrator hill that can also be seen by the fire station; has RDEK or Teck been contacted to see if they will let this tower on their land? We really need to try harder on these complicated issues and especially listen to the taxpayers that the change affects their lives and homes the most.

Minister Heyman mentioned in a reply to a local letter re: Marysville Benchland development, was there should be an archaeological assessment considered/conducted and he (the Minister) would recommend this to the Mayor and City Council.

There is a substantial volume of articles, research regarding the health effects electromagnetic affects from radio/cell towers.

One area to review is: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/environmental-workplace-health/reports-publications/radiation/safety-code-6-health-canada-radiofrequency-exposure-guidelines-environmental-workplace-health-health-canada.html

B. Middlebrook

Marysville