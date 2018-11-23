LETTER: Compromise is part of daily life

How to lessen adversarial behaviour in government

Dear Editor:

A Penticton citizen voiced non-confidence in Proportional Representation when he said, “I don’t think MLAs will ever stop fighting each other.”

We’re bombarded regularly with divisive messages, stoking arguments and making us think we are more dissimilar than alike. Is this a function of democracy, or an outcome of FPTP?

With ProRep, most governments are formed by minority coalitions.

MLAs are mandated to communicate with local constituents and negotiate with other MLAs to craft legislation with real majority support from representatives of multiple parties.

Hopefully, these collaborative efforts are motivated by long-term plans with results that endure beyond an election cycle.

Most of us compromise with people respectfully every day.

Let us believe that elected representatives are capable of the same.

Please mail in your ballots or drop them at the Service BC office; they’re due Nov. 30.

Let’s see policies with vision and majority support born of cooperation.

Eva Gavaris

Penticton