LETTER – Complaints to Town about accordion music appear to be from the same person

Dear editor,

I read with interest July 18 Record about “Multiple complaints filed to Town of Comox against accordion player.”

The report cited skittish back-peddling by Town administrators, clerks and politicians about bylaws, public nuisances, and due diligence. So much fuss.

The reporter said there were a number of noise complaints. I counted three in this report. And it wasn’t hard to tell that two were the same person.

No one could possibly come up with the same phrase of “children dream of boating.”

Hmm, I’ve known a lot of kids who run on the grass and scream in the soaker. But I’m quite sure they don’t go down to the park to dream of boating.

The other complainant suggested the accordion player “play in his own backyard for his neighbours to enjoy.”

That’s too sarcastic to be constructive. And snobbish. We like guitar but “Momma don’t allow no (accordion) playing around here.” Reminds me of the Disco Sucks movement in the late 70s. So, we’ve heard the exclusionists before, why are we listening to them now?

It seems to me if we can allow guitars and if we can allow young children to pound on out-of-tune pianos, we should have room for an accordion player. Busking adds ambience to our summer parks.

In my opinion, we should be putting our local talent out there to hear and see, not humiliate them by calling them a nuisance.

Neil Garvie,

Comox

