LETTER: Compassion needed, not vaccination coercion

Re: “All healthcare workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by October 26,” www.theprogress.com, Sept. 13, 2021.

In taking this step, Dr. Bonnie Henry and the B.C. government have shown complete disregard for constitutional rights and personal autonomy and are only concerned about maintaining power and control over the citizens of this province.

When asked what the impact would be on an already short- staffed healthcare profession, Dr. Henry said that there is a high percentage of workers who are immunized. Why then the draconian step of forcing the remaining nurses to do something that conceivably violates their conscience and their bodily autonomy? These nurses have been caring for the sick throughout the entire duration of this pandemic. Why are Dr. Henry and the Horgan government putting the care of the sick into further jeopardy by sending home the very people we count on to provide that care?

I fully support the COVID vaccine. It is a gift of God that this can be used as a tool to protect oneself from this virus. Clearly most British Columbians are of the same opinion as statistics show that approximately 80 per cent of us have already been vaccinated. It has also become clear that some of us are not comfortable (as of yet) with injecting themselves with this vaccine. Their decision needs to be respected and it is not for me, or anyone, to question their autonomous decision making regarding this.

The leadership we need from Dr. Henry and Premier Horgan right now should be characterized by compassion and persuasion, not coercion and force.

Mike Schouten

Chilliwack

