LETTER – Comox Valley Seniors Village management company responds to letter

Dear editor,

I wish to respond to a letter (Ban on foreign ownership of seniors care homes is needed) that ran in the Oct. 24 edition of the Comox Valley Record.

People are going to have different views about foreign ownership, and we respect that. But, there should also be an opportunity for dialogue that is based on the facts, with respect to the Comox Valley Seniors Village.

Perhaps first and foremost, it’s important to understand that all seniors care providers are required to meet the same standards and level of care – regardless of ownership. Furthermore, the Comox Valley Seniors Village was built by and is managed by Pacific Reach Seniors Housing Management, a Canadian-based and owned company with over 30 years of experience in the industry – and whose priority above all else, is ensuring residents get the care they need and deserve.

It is public knowledge that we have encountered challenges, specifically related to recruitment and staffing. That is the reason we reached out to the Island Health for assistance – to ensure we could provide the care residents need and deserve.

Island Health determined the best course of action was to appoint an administrator to oversee day-to-day operations, and in doing so, will conduct a review and make recommendations to enhance or improve our processes.

Unfortunately, the entire seniors care sector is currently experiencing a labour shortage – one that is impacting all care providers. However, as the largest care provider in the province, and one with facilities in rural communities, where recruitment is especially tough – we are experiencing significant staffing challenges.

We continue to work with the health authority, the community and stakeholders to address current challenges – and as we do so, our commitment to residents and families who have placed their trust in the care of the Comox Valley Seniors Village, will not waiver.

Jennie Deneka

chief operating officer,

Pacific Reach Seniors Housing Management