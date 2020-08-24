LETTER – Comox council’s decision was pure garbage

Dear editor,

I am writing in reference to your July 22 article Comox to switch to biweekly garbage pickup.

Perhaps it is time for some trash talk about council’s rubbish “vote” regarding garbage pickup.

It seems that certain councillors took advantage of the mayor’s illness to retry to slash our collection service. If this conspiracy theory is true they should be ashamed of themselves and should resign. Perhaps now that the mayor has returned we can have this decision reversed and get on with life.

It is likely that the ‘Garbage Police’ will attack me for not wanting to store rubbish for two weeks at a time.

Let me be clear. I fully support doing what we can to cut back on waste. Please do not brand me an animal hater if I do not wish to attract those lovely four-legged, bald tailed lovelies called rats. Additionally, filling the blue boxes with gifts for the Philippines is part of our routine and we will continue to do it no matter what.

Perhaps the issue is money. Apparently there will be a tax savings of $23 per household (assuming it doesn’t cost anything to break the contract). Let’s see, suspending 26 pickups will save me $23. So, I spend about one loonie per pickup. Turns out I would willingly pay double that to continue the service and am quite certain that many other voters would feel the same.

Let’s revisit this nonsense. Perhaps the mayor can set things right with a new vote, including an opportunity for the community to voice their opinions. Alternatively, we could perhaps delay the decision and make it an issue for the next election.

Bill Neumann,

Comox

Comox Valley Record