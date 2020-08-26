LETTER – Comox council’s decision against a mask proclamation was the wrong one

Dear Mayor Arnott and Comox council,

You can and would be wise to advise citizens to wear masks when indoors – in stores and businesses.

Your response to Dr. Nataros and to the Comox Valley Record is not accurate, that you don’t have the expertise and experience to make that call.

No expertise is needed.

And it shouldn’t be a political decision. It’s common sense, a ‘we are about you’ decision. Not an order, or bylaw, just a sensible and caring word of advice: “we suggest that you wear a mask indoors in public.”

We’re in a deadly global pandemic with no end in sight. We are so fortunate that we’re doing well here. As fall comes, let’s keep it that way.

Why must I go into stores where some don’t wear masks? I do so out of respect for the workers and other shoppers. But some people don’t show respect for or care for me or for the workers.

Joe Biden and others have suggested a mask-mandate. That’s not what we’re asking for; just a recommendation, one that would be a good idea… to “be a good citizen of Comox.” Show empathy and leadership, not political-correctness? (Or is it correct?)

I have written to BC Health to ask if it’s OK for you to recommend that people in Comox wear masks. Let’s see what they say. I’m guessing they don’t have a problem with that.

Do you wear masks? Bet you do.

It’s just a mask, right? What’s the problem?

Michael Heydon,

Comox Valley

