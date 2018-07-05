LETTER: Community sponsors ‘backbone to our success’

Lighthouse Slo Pitch is a local sports league located in Qualicum Beach.

Being a small-town league, our community sponsors are the backbone to our success. We would like to give a huge Lighthouse thank you to them for supporting us in our fourth year of providing recreational slo-pitch to over 120 community members, they have all played a huge role in our success.

Also, thank you to our teams the Krakens, Rez Dogs, Mother Truckers, Weiners and Wimpy’s Warriors for providing a fun atmosphere. Come out and watch us play at the Lions fields behind the Lighthouse community centre. The Qualicum Bay Lions put on an amazing concession, so grab a burger and come cheer on your teams!

Nikki Morton, Lighthouse Slo Pitch

Qualicum Bay