LETTER: Community sponsors ‘backbone to our success’

Lighthouse Slo Pitch is a local sports league located in Qualicum Beach.

Lighthouse Slo Pitch is a local sports league located in Qualicum Beach.

Being a small-town league, our community sponsors are the backbone to our success. We would like to give a huge Lighthouse thank you to them for supporting us in our fourth year of providing recreational slo-pitch to over 120 community members, they have all played a huge role in our success.

Also, thank you to our teams the Krakens, Rez Dogs, Mother Truckers, Weiners and Wimpy’s Warriors for providing a fun atmosphere. Come out and watch us play at the Lions fields behind the Lighthouse community centre. The Qualicum Bay Lions put on an amazing concession, so grab a burger and come cheer on your teams!

Nikki Morton, Lighthouse Slo Pitch

Qualicum Bay

Previous story
Letters to the Editor: July 4
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Schools placing too much emphasis on self-reflection

Just Posted

Editorial: Community takes ownership of our public art

  • 13 hours ago

 

LETTER: Community sponsors ‘backbone to our success’

  • 13 hours ago

 

CSRD film commissioner says Revelstoke could soon be a film industry hotspot

  • 13 hours ago

 

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read