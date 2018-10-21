LETTER: Communities in Bloom judges erred in their comments

Rotary and Lions clubs, not Ashcroft CiB, did the work on Chinese Cemetery

Dear Editor,

The article ‘Ashcroft CiB Won Youth Involvement Award at Nationals’ on page A2 of the Oct. 4 edition of The Journal included an excerpt of a press release from Communities in Bloom National, including comments from the visiting judges.

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom noticed the judge’s comments contained incorrect information.

Unfortunately, it appears the judges who visited Ashcroft in July somehow misconstrued the information regarding the Chinese Cemetery and gave credit to Communities in Bloom in error.

CiB Ashcroft has not worked with other service clubs to locate and identify the remains of the Chinese workers buried in the cemetery, nor is it creating glass mosaics to mark the resting places that have no formal grave markers.

This work has been done by the Rotary and Lions clubs with help from individual community members.

We sincerely apologize to the Ashcroft Rotary and Lions Clubs for any concern that the misinformation has caused.

Andrea Walker, chair

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom