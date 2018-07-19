LETTER: Communication a lost opportunity

It is with a modest degree of surprise and a significant degree of dismay that I read of councillor Horner's actions regarding the deeply unfortunate and disturbing incident where a citizen stepped on a used needle. Councillor Horner fashioned a sign that said "Please don't give money to junkies" and stood at the door of QF with said sign. The language is needlessly inflammatory, but I take issue not with language but with the judgement behind it.

According to VIHA, at present within School District 69 there are approximately 310 citizens who use drugs intravenously, of which roughly half are currently in some form of treatment. That means that roughly half are not. Within the past two years 17 people within our School District have died from overdoses. How many of those roughly 150 people who use drugs and are not currently in treatment are citizens of Qualicum Beach? Will comments such as these encourage such individuals to get the help they need to break the habit, or will they only reinforce self-destructive patterns of behaviour?

It goes without saying that reckless behaviour that imperils other citizens should always warrant censure, and that it is understandable to be deeply upset on hearing the story of what happened. However elected officials are responsible for the health and well-being of all citizens. For Canadians between 30 and 39, overdoses are now the leading cause of death in Canada. If Councillor Horner believes he knows who is responsible, perhaps he should have talked to them face to face and described the impact of their actions.

There are several reasons why two individuals who use intravenous drugs are no longer visible, and some of these were clearly given little deliberation by council. Perhaps Mr. Horner should celebrate less the disappearance of two Canadians, and view that instead as a lost opportunity.

Scott Harrison

Qualicum Beach