Letter: Colwood isn’t the only one with traffic problems

Colwood isn’t the only community asking for action. View Royal residents along Six Mile Road have gone so far as to address their concerns with council, signed a petition and even shared a copy with West Shore RCMP. What more needs to be done before residents of Six Mile get attention?

On rainy nights cars and trucks fishtail out of the Shell gas station, spinning tires, engines roaring. One ended up on its roof outside my daughter’s room one dark and wet Christmas Eve. I have called the non-emergency line reporting these offenses yet you’ll be hard pressed to ever see a cruiser go down Six Mile Road at anytime.

Large trucks use their engine brakes on Six Mile – something they aren’t allowed yet you never see bylaw doing random spot checks. Wait until Christmas and you’ll see a checkstop though at the Thetis on ramp.

It’s been explained this is because Six Mile Road falls under provincial jurisdiction.

However, council retains the authority to ask for more RCMP patrols and can make speed adjustments but nothing over the last nine years that I have lived on the road has changed. In my opinion this is a trivial matter, yet councils in general appear to struggle with what to do.

Richard Beaumont

View Royal