LETTER: Columnist’s attacks getting stale

It is long past time for the Black Press to insist that Tom Fletcher changes the name of his column B.C. Views. I think "Tom's Tedious Right Wing Rants" has a nice ring to it.

It is long past time for the Black Press to insist that Tom Fletcher changes the name of his column B.C. Views. I think “Tom’s Tedious Right Wing Rants” has a nice ring to it.

I do enjoy his column because it is important for democracy that anyone can state their opinions and one should always be open to listening. But B.C. Views? That’s just not fair or accurate. It’s so tiring to hear him refer to the Green Party as fringe again and again. Repeating things doesn’t make them true and when almost one in six people are voting for a party, they are not on the fringe.

Mr. Fletcher needs to open his mind a little more and realize that people are voting Green because they know that our environment is just as important as our economy. It is possible to have both things improve but there are always going to be growing pains.

Matt Taylor

Saanich

Previous story
Your ‘Science Odyssey’ awaits you at the George Mackie Library
Next story
Electric cars won’t save the world but they will destroy lives

Just Posted

Career in mineral exploration inspires Oak Bay Emerging Author

  • 21 hours ago

 

LETTER: Columnist’s attacks getting stale

  • 21 hours ago

 

Man declared dead after being found collapsed on Fulton Street.

  • 21 hours ago

 

Record Bulkley River flooding forecast

 

Most Read