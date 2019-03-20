LETTER: Coastal LNG not popular with everyone on Vancouver Island

To the Editor,
I do not want the Steelhead LNG project in Barkley Sound.
This project will have unacceptable local, regional and global impacts.
Guy Langlois,
Port Alberni
Burns Lake resident Konrad Feldmann poses with his B.C. Parks Volunteer Award, which he and his late wife Gerda won last year for their years of volunteer work that helped maintain Spatsizi Plateau Provincial Park. Since 2001 the pair headed north to the park in the Stikine region where, for four weeks at a time they registered guests, built furniture and infrastructure such as signs, cabins and stairways, and made sure the cookhouses were properly stocked with propane other supplies. All firewood was cut with handsaws because chainsaws aren't allowed in the park. (Blair McBride photos)
Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting
Courtenay golfer Abigail Rigsby finished second at the Hillcat Classic in Owasso, Okla. Tuesday with a two-day total of 151 (77, 74). Her round included two birdies.
Mount Brenton among the courses featured on summer tour
British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec generated almost 90 per cent of total revenue