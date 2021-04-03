LETTER: Club’s statement doesn’t ring true

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria tried to convince those present at the March 15 public meeting that times had changed and there was no longer any real uptake for the Metchosin Wilderness Camp. Club leadership said demand was high for their other camps but not for this outdoor adventure camp.

However, just a few days later, clear letters stamped across a page of the Boys and Girls Club website stated that its Metchosin Camp was already full and informed us that we could email to get on a waiting list.

Both these statements cannot be true at the same time. It is not possible that there is no demand for the Wilderness Camp and that the Wilderness Camp is already full. So, which statement to the public was not true? The one at the meeting or the one on the website?

Michael Petrocci

Metchosin

