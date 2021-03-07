LETTER: Clover Point doesn’t need to be fixed

Seems Mayor Helps and council at Victoria City Hall really have something against cars, whether it is a large section of Government Street, Ogden Point, and now Clover Point. What's next are they going to take out parking for ever park in town?

Seems Mayor Helps and council at Victoria City Hall really have something against cars, whether it is a large section of Government Street, Ogden Point, and now Clover Point. What’s next are they going to take out parking for ever park in town?

They have their tunnel vision on two proposals for the Clover Point Park loop. One is to close half of it to cars and the other is to close the loop to entirely to cars. They need to consider a third proposal to leave Clover Point the way it has been for years and years.

Neither Ogden Point nor Clover Point are broken. But rather than follow the philosophy of if it isn’t broken don’t fix it, our council seems to have the mentality of it’s not broken therefore we have to break it. Give me a break.

Andre Mollon

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette