LETTER: Closure diverts traffic through school zones

I live in the Lagoon neighbourhood and would like to voice my concern over the continuing closure of Ocean Boulevard. I haven't heard any argument in favour of a permanent enclosure. Perhaps councillors Day, Baxter or Parkinson could just write to the paper and let us know why this is a good thing?

A few weeks ago, a writer expressed his support because it made it safer to walk along the roadway. That seemed perfectly reasonable, but couldn’t the same thing be accomplished by putting in a proper pedestrian walkway?

The closure presents several problems. My entire neighbourhood now only has one route in and out. That route takes us through two school zones, both when leaving and returning. Increasing traffic through school zones is never a good idea.

This closure has also increased traffic merging onto Sooke Road from Metchosin Road. That interchange is a hazard. The development of Royal Bay really increased traffic there, and now the closure of Ocean Boulevard has made it worse. I can’t express the level of delight I hold for the councillors who voted for this closure every time I’m forced to use that merge lane.

Finally, when returning home, I have to turn left onto Lagoon Road in the middle of a school zone. Parents are often trying to find parking, school kids are trying to cross the road, and there I am holding up the traffic heading towards Royal Bay or Metchosin while I wait for a safe opportunity to make that turn. Once again my thoughts return to the councillors who overrode the wishes of their constituents. So please, could somebody explain to me why this is all worth it?

Martin Taylor

Colwood

