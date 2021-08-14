LETTER: Climate crisis must be central election issue, writer contends

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

On Aug. 8 I drove home from our cabin in the Cariboo after spending a smoke-filled week at the lake with our children and grandchildren. We drove through the Fraser Canyon witnessing the fear of the Flat Lake fire and the devastation of the Lytton fire.

I found no adequate words to discuss this with the nine- and 12-year-old that were with us.

Our world is screaming at us with its last breath.

And then we drove by the pipeline near Hope and my blood boiled.

Are we listening? Do we think it is an emergency yet?

If not, when?

What will it take?

The climate crisis needs to be the single most important issue on our minds as we head into an election.

We must do better.

Laney Bryenton, Port Coquitlam

