LETTER – Climate change panic is nothing more than scare-mongering

Dear editor,

Shame on all levels of weak-kneed governments, media and activists for perpetrating yet another public scare. This time it’s called climate change. A very clever term invented after we entered the global warming pause starting in 2000. We use to call it weather. Now media can sell it as “extreme weather” and blame every single weather event on, yes, climate change. Even record cold and snow events. Brilliant!

Let’s ignore balancing the facts that don’t agree with our global warming computer models, theories and beliefs. Extreme weather events on the planet are at or below normal long-term averages. Skeptics who ask tough questions or table alternate science become “deniers” and are shut down. Till the latest fancy passes and another is born. Twenty years from now there will be yet another doomsday scenario that will capture the attention of the same actors, suck in gullible students, cause protests and lead governments to waste inordinate amounts of our tax money on the flavour of the decade. The same old same old somehow is always “new.”

Fortunately, humans continue to innovate and get better. We care for the environment. We advance technology in every direction. Let’s focus on what matters, because we still have significant waste, pollution and energy consumption to address. Yes, we do need to get better. But let’s also look at all scientific research, not just the stuff supporting attention-grabbing extremists beliefs. Let’s not react to the latest extreme scare-mongering just because it is popular. It causes unnecessary fear and stress with our citizens. We have had decades, centuries actually, of threats of imminent collapse, super disasters and catastrophes, none of which have materialized. Take a deep breath. The world is not ending. Again.

Otto Schulte,

Black Creek