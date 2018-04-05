Letter: Climate change needs to be top of mind

As a parent, I try to do all I can to ensure my kids have a healthy and secure future.

RE: “Canada, provinces lack clear plan to adapt to climate change, auditors say,” March 27

As a parent, I try to do all I can to ensure my kids have a healthy and secure future. And I would hope that our governments are also looking out for the country’s youth.

However, the latest Auditor General’s report underscores how both Federal and Provincial governments continue to show a lack of commitment to today’s youth, by not reducing climate pollution.

There are consequences to our foot-dragging. We not only are jeopardizing our children’s future by not acting on our climate promises. We are also missing out on the huge economic opportunities that are opening up for climate leaders.

We continue to sink money into climate polluting endeavours – like building new bitumen pipelines and developing an LNG industry – as if old ways of doing things can continue indefinitely.

But humanity is at a crossroads. If we choose the path toward low carbon prosperity, investments in oil and gas will soon be worthless. If we choose “business as usual,” we put the future of our children and grandchildren at dire risk.

The right decision seems clear to me — rapidly reducing our climate pollution so that our children can have a livable world in which to thrive.

Laura Sacks

Castlegar