LETTER: Climate change an important issue

Dear Editor:

Many students throughout the world took a day off school to protest on behalf of climate change last Friday, May 3.

Apparently, the teachers of the Summerland Secondary School took the day off (Pro-D Day) without informing students of the significance of what could have been a great contribution to the climate change effort by the kids.

I also understand that the topic of climate change has not become a relevant area of discussion in many schools in B.C.

Considering the influence most kids have on their parents, school principals might re-evaluate their school’s agenda on this subject because far too many parents are still deniers.

If the youth of today are not taught the significance of what the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal found, that “climate change is doubtless an emergency in the sense that it presents a genuine threat to Canada,” then perhaps the subject deserves a part of the school curricula.

Scientist David Suzuki has said time and again that we only have about 11 years to reconsider the effect we are having on our atmosphere before it is too late.

As he said in his last letter: “Stop fiddling while the planet burns!”

This very much applies to teachers, school superintendents and the B.C. Department of Education.

Frank Martens

Summerland

