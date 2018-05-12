Letter: Clarification offered on handyDART proposal

Re: Concern over handyDART proposal (Your View, May 4)

In response to the letter published on May 4, I’d like to provide some clarity on a couple of the items addressed by Mr. Faulks:

1) The proposed new handyDART facility does not preclude the future placement of light rail.

The 2011 Victoria Region Transit Future Plan (bctransit.com/victoria/transit-future) identified light rail to run alongside the Trans-Canada Highway, maintaining the Galloping Goose Trail alignment.

2) The operational strategy for handyDART is to have one centrally-located facility that will provide door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities in the Greater Victoria area (bctransit.com/victoria/handydart-facility).

Tyson Loreth

BC Transit

project manager, asset management

