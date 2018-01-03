LETTER: City’s sidewalk cleanup sorely lacking

We are very disappointed with Parksville's snow clean up crew. They did an excellent job of clearing Highway 19A and the many side roads, but neglected to think about the Parksville sidewalks.

We reside on Bay Avenue and walk along 19A every afternoon from Bay to the Mini Golf and then along Dogwood to Bay again. The sidewalks on 19A are treacherous, covered in ice lumps and snow. I noticed the homeowners are diligent in keeping their individual sidewalks cleared; however, that is their responsibility or they will be fined.

If and when we get more snow, it will not go away overnight. Please consider cleaning the Parksville sidewalks also. Elderly people are not able to walk to stores, etc.

Fern and John Reid

Parksville

