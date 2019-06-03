LETTER: City taxes take food out of seniors’ mouths

Dear Editor,

I am very confused about our taxes this year. We were told there would be an average 12.06 per cent increase.

Our assessment went up 30 per cent, and our taxes went up 70 per cent.

When I questioned it at city hall, I was told that they were making up for taxes for the past few years.

The taxes that went up so much are on condos and apartments.

Guess who lives in most of them… you are right, senior citizens.

Thanks to the City of Langley for deciding to ding us on the year when the assessments were so high. The prices are falling now, so I guess they had to jump on the bandwagon.

Shame on the city for placing the burden on those least able to afford it.

The extra money for them means that some people won’t be able to eat, because all their food money is going to the city for exorbitant tax increases.

Heather Harvey, Langley City