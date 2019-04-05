Letter: City staff keep our sports fields looking great

A big thank-you and a great job to the City of Penticton parks and facility staff for the wonderful job they did with the soccer fields at Kings Park.

The youth of Pinnacle FC held their first soccer tournament over the weekend with over 30 teams traveling to take part. Every coach that I spoke too and some parents raved about the conditions of the fields and how beautiful of a soccer facility we have in Penticton. One coach from Kelowna said “I wish we had this in Kelowna.”

Because of the work of the parks and facility staff, PFC Pinnacles were able to put on a top rate tournament. Also thank you to those who kept all of us well fed.

So from all the players, coaches and parents of the Pinnacles FC family I would like to thank the PFC office staff and Yann our head coach for all their work organizing the tournament and the city parks and facility staff for providing the youth of PFC the opportunity to play ‘the beautiful game’ in a beautiful park.

On a side note, my U13 boys went 2-1 for their first full field tourney. Proud of you guys.

Patrick J. Buchanan

PFC coach and vice-chair