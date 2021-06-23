LETTER: City of Surrey’s plan to extend 84th Avenue is wildcat scheme

Instead of spending millions to extend 84th Avenue through the south portion of Bear Creek Park, one reader argues, city council should be actively trying to preserve the park for future generations. (Photo submitted by John Burgess)

The Editor,

Mayor Doug McCallum and his cadre on Surrey council are gambling with public money.

They want to deposit $50 million on a wildcat scheme to extend 84th Avenue across the south end of Bear Creek park. This would increase total traffic volume and spawn a string of new accident hotspots at intersections stretching through residential Fleetwood to Fraser Highway.

VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

Along the way, it will destroy a natural jewel in the centre of Surrey. The Surrey Transportation Plan, with a public engagement process which is still ongoing, was supposed to inform transportation policy across the entire city. The plan does not mention 84th Avenue.

Instead of wasting gazillions on a controversial gamble, Surrey should invest a few hundred thousand dollars to preserve beautiful Bear Creek park for future generations and save the big money for democratic implementation of proven, properly structured strategic transportation plans.

John Burgess, Surrey

Surrey Now Leader