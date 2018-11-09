LETTER: City of Surrey is clueless when it comes to illegal fireworks

One frustrated reader says passing a law that makes something illegal and then not enforcing it is stupid – just like the people who consistently break that law. (Photo: Black Press Media)

No, they are not called fireworks, they are more like recreational explosives.

Once again, the City of Surrey has failed in its attempt to inform residents that the possession, use and sale of fireworks is illegal.

This has been going on for at least 13 years now.

On Halloween night, the rocket’s red glare was clearly evident in my neck of the woods. From families firing off barrages of fireworks in their back yard to teens wandering the streets lobbing “crackers” in the air like they were snowballs. It is clear the city hasn’t figured out what to do about fireworks.

Totally agree with the writer. However in my neighbourhood, Halloween was nothing compared to Diwali. Fireworks non stop from 6:30 – 1:30 am. @CityofSurrey Why have a law if you can't enforce it? It's like a parent who sets a rule for their kids but doesn't enforce it! — time4travels (@time4travels88) November 9, 2018

I can guarantee the group of teens lobbing pipe bomb sized fire crackers at parked cars don’t have such a permit. I wonder how many people actually got fined for being in possession of these recreational explosives?

Wake up, people. The old phrase “ignorance is bliss” doesn’t work when your street is littered with the garbage left over from fireworks use or the fire that burned half your car. It doesn’t cover the damage to your pet’s nerves (especially cats), the burned down garage or the kids with third degree burns on their hands for failure to handle fireworks safely.

Like I’ve said before, it’s unlikely this useless waste of money and city resources (fire, police and ambulance) will cease until somebody gets seriously injured or dies.

I sincerely hope the new mayor and city council will start listening because clearly, passing a law that makes something illegal and then not enforcing it is stupid – just like the people who consistently break that law.

Penny James, Surrey

