LETTER: City of Port Alberni ‘gave our park away’

I agree 100 percent with the writer's comments

To the Editor,

Re: One less park to play in, Letters, July 18

In response to the comments ‘one less park to play in’. I agree 100 percent with the writer’s comments.

Not only did Port Alberni City Council give our park away, the taxpayers are on the hook for all the tree removal, construction going on the site. I don’t understand, why is the city doing all the work?

The residents of Westporte and the Port Alberni area really lost out on that deal.

A retirement village, one would think; and the residents of Westporte will have more elderly to escort back to the Rainbow Gardens.

R.Whipp,

Port Alberni

Previous story
Bob Castle’s Under the Glacier cartoon for July 24, 2018
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nanaimo losing recycling education

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards

  • 17 hours ago

 

Sproat Lake Fire Dept. holds open house

  • 17 hours ago

 

LETTER: City of Port Alberni ‘gave our park away’

  • 17 hours ago

 

Cameras provide live-feed of Regina Park homeless camp

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read