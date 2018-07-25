LETTER: City of Port Alberni ‘gave our park away’

To the Editor,

Re: One less park to play in, Letters, July 18

In response to the comments ‘one less park to play in’. I agree 100 percent with the writer’s comments.

Not only did Port Alberni City Council give our park away, the taxpayers are on the hook for all the tree removal, construction going on the site. I don’t understand, why is the city doing all the work?

The residents of Westporte and the Port Alberni area really lost out on that deal.

A retirement village, one would think; and the residents of Westporte will have more elderly to escort back to the Rainbow Gardens.

R.Whipp,

Port Alberni