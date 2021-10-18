LETTER: City of Parksville needs to require licences for cats, stop them from roaming

Writer offers kudos to Nanaimo for their move

Re: ‘City of Parksville should consider animal responsibility bylaw’ (Letters, PQB News, Sept. 29)

Yeah, Nanaimo!

It’s about time cats were not allowed to roam free and were under the control of their owners.

Dog owners have been subjected to rules and regulations for years, why not cat owners? Dogs do not roam free on public or private property, are leashed except in designated areas and owners are responsible for picking up their feces.

And if the municipality is looking for extra revenue… license cats as well.

Maeva Lowen

Qualicum Beach

