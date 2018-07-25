LETTER: City ‘made right decision’ over Westporte park

To the Editor,

Re: One less park to play in, Letters, July 18

The letter writer, Gerry Walerius, is right, but there are two parks within walking distance of Westporte Place. We think Port Alberni City Council made the right decision.

We need more places for the elderly. To say Westporte will soon be considered a retirement village, it is already—as is the rest of Port Alberni. We think the letter is disrespectful to seniors.

If more family members and friends would visit they would not have to look at each other.

The letter writer should not forget, they are getting older too. Maybe one day they will need a place like Rainbow Gardens and not a playground.

Elli and Roland Goehl,

Port Alberni