Letter: City has wrong answer on drug addiction

Letter to the editor:

Re: Kelowna Capital News, April 30, 2019: “Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city…without more treatment for drug addicts, crime will increase.”Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

Supt. Mundle wasn’t preaching to the choir, the good people of Kelowna.

He was addressing Kelowna mayor and council, the same group that enabled more drug addicts on Jan. 17, 2019, by unanimously voting for a permanent Harm Reduction Wet facility to be built at 2025 Agassiz Rd. in a predominantly seniors’ neighbourhood.

This reckless action clearly enables more using and more trafficking, since all drug addiction treatment is voluntary. And more police calls.

It’s no wonder that Supt. Mundle found himself repeating this distressful phrase: “The city will not be able to arrest its way out of the current situation involving crime and addiction.”

Gordon Brooks, Kelowna