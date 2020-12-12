LETTER: Churches should be open

Reader says churches should be treated the same as fast-food restaurants

The Editor,

Churches should be treated the same as the local McDonald’s.

When it has a COVID-19 case at one of their restaurants, they close for a deep clean before promptly reopening. A church with a case of COVID-19 should be treated the same way. Likewise, as customers at McDonald’s, Superstore or Costco are required to wear masks, church goers could be asked to do so as well.

Furthermore, allowing seating at a percentage of building capacity would make sense. It appears that big box stores have no restrictions; so a large church building too could accommodate more than 50 people while maintaining social distancing.

Places of worship should be open – just as other places are.

Bernice Wubs, Surrey

Surrey Now Leader