Letter: Church stepping up to meet the challenge of affordable housing

It is understandable that the neighbours would rather see homes like theirs than subsidized housing on the Oak Bay United Church property.

But the church is trying to meet the needs of the community that it serves, and one of the biggest needs in Oak Bay is affordable housing.

Only governments and charities are willing to subsidize housing.

We are looking to the churches and service clubs in our community to step up and meet the challenge of affordable housing in Oak Bay.

If they can’t do it then who else will?

Paul Blood

Oak Bay