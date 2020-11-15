LETTER- Christmas spells disaster for the containment of coronavirus

Dear editor,

Is it just me? I have just read six articles about the increase in the spread of COVID.

One included a doctor asking about creating a bubble on Vancouver Island.

Here is where I am confused, I have not read any concerns about what is going to happen over Christmas, when all these people from the mainland and elsewhere start coming over to visit family and friends. Is this not the time to decide to close off all non-essential travel, and create that safety bubble, and have people start to consider other plans, before hotel bookings and airline tickets are purchased? After all, it is only six weeks to Christmas.

In my opinion, Christmas is just another day, but the damage that will be done by allowing all these outside people in may be irreversible and permanent.

Catherine Mc Donald,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record