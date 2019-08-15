LETTER – Christians should be attentive to the words of Jesus, not Leviticus

Dear editor,

Not this again.

The letter from Al Turner (Christian takes exception to editorial supportive of LGBTQ community, Aug. 1) is disappointing and wrong-headed in so many ways.

And surely anyone who calls himself Christian should be following Jesus, not Leviticus.

Nowhere, not once, did Jesus address sexual orientation or gender expression, but he did talk about love, justice, compassion, caring for and helping each other.

It’s depressing that the letter writer and others still hold these mistaken beliefs, but it is encouraging that he wrote in response to an editorial about celebrating Pride Week. As a newcomer to the Valley, I’m glad that the Comox Valley Record is speaking out in support of Pride Week. As do I!

Kathy McCartney

Courtenay