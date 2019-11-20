LETTER: Christian-value Conservative party is in our best interest

Re: Letter to the editor, “Human rights include rights of women to control their bodies,” Robert Rock.

Mr. Rock, contrary to your beliefs to a return of a centrist, non-Christian based Conservative party , a strong Christian-value Conservative party is in our best interest. In actual fact the Conservatives have become Con/Lib red Tories, or at least many of them. Andrew Scheer talks big in debates with Justin Trudeau , but, many youtube videos of him and others reveal him to be no different than JT. His only Christian stance is his personal belief in anti-abortion which is commendable, but which he would never apply as PM.

Laurie Klassen

