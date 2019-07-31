LETTER – Christian takes exception to editorial supportive of LGBTQ community

Dear editor,

I have always believed in providence; the guidance planning and timing of God.

July 25th’s Record editorial (Celebrate Pride Week) cannot go unanswered.

Your opening paragraph was both right and wrong. In calling for a week to celebrate “acceptance,” you are right.

In calling for a week to celebrate “inclusiveness,” you are wrong.

Do you think for one minute that the organizers of a Pride March would include a Pro-Life float in their Pride Parade?

You ask why LGBTQ people don’t walk hand in hand openly, or simply don’t feel safe.

It has nothing to do with other people and their reactions. I believe it has everything to do with God.

They are not free to be themselves because God has implanted within His creatures a sense of shame. This is exactly why our first parents covered their nakedness in a futile and useless attempt to hide from God.

Why did God make Adam and Eve?

Because He did not make Adam and Bruce.

If a man could deliver a baby from his body I would become a believer in homosexuality.

If a woman could do the same from lying with another woman, I’d become a believer in lesbianism.

God clearly commands us in the Bible “Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman: that is detestable.” (Leviticus 19:22)

Interesting isn’t it? No culture or country has ever felt the need of creating a celebratory week for heterosexuality.

This letter is not a letter of condemnation and judgment. It’s a letter of love, acceptance and grace.

Your belief in your sexual gender/orientation does not bother God; your practice of that belief DOES bother Him.

The homosexual friends I have are those who acknowledge the truth of God’s Word and that it holds the place of authority over their lives. They know that to practice such is not pleasing to Him.

But then, if one doesn’t believe in God’s existence … who cares?

Al Turner,

Courtenay

