LETTER: Chilliwack school board byelection candidate gives thanks

A big thank-you to all of Chilliwack for the tremendous voter turnout.
I would like to thank Carin Bondar, Adam Suleman and Brian VanGarderen for putting your name forward.
Our democratic process is enhanced and strengthened by your courage to stand and place yourself under the scrutiny of public opinion.
Congratulations to Carin and I trust you will serve our community well.
Finally, thank you to my team and supporters. My thanks cannot be conveyed by the written word. I am silenced by your dedication and hard work as it is above the call of duty.
For this I am humbled.
Thank you.
Richard Procee
