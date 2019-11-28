LETTER: Chilliwack rainbow crosswalks do not break the law

Re: “Paint a rainbow in Chilliwack and you will face possible prosecution,” Lee Keane, Nov. 22.
Ms/Mr. Keane, thank you for the brief criminal code lesson. You referenced the ‘Canadian criminal code,’ however, even in your own argument, you fail to make a point in your favour. You recite the criminal code but don’t in fact make any correlation between it and crosswalks.
Unfortunately you are trying to apply a federal criminal offence to the rainbow crosswalks. However, B.C. roadways fall under provincial jurisdiction through The Motor Vehicle Act of B.C.
From what I can see, according to our provincial traffic laws, there doesn’t actually appear to be any specific bylaw or regulation that dictates the colour a crosswalk can or cannot be painted. It does however state a crosswalk must be “distinctly indicated for a pedestrian by signs or by lines, or other markings.”
If a crosswalk painted in rainbow colours is not “distinctly indicated” enough for you, then I suggest you have your eyes checked.
Clarke Fryer