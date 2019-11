The rainbow stripes on intersections are beautiful. When you cross, you can take pride in yourself, your lifestyle, your children and grandchildren.

The stripes belong to no one “inclusive” group. They belong to a universal group, and maybe our councillors will be able to reconsider and help pass on pride to our city.

Wendy Lau

READ MORE: Rainbow crosswalk count will rise to 16 in Chilliwack

MORE LETTERS: Read the latest letters, columns and editorials at The Progress Opinion

@TheProgresseditor@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.