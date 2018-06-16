LETTER: Children need to be taught early

In the article on ‘Message of Diversity’: (Mission City Record dated June 1, 2018) Mr. Ken Herar has been reported to have said that Mission is a destination where diversity is thriving and has always been the backbone of the community in every respect.

In this regard, while Mr. Herar’s dedication towards promoting inclusion and diversity is commendable, it appears that this message of diversity and inclusion is not reaching the young elementary school students in the Mission School District. My observation is based upon my knowledge of a few recent instances, when children, as young as seven, have said that they do not want to play with fellow students with darker skins or they do not want to sit next to oriental students.

It is quite apparent that these children are not to be blamed for their actions. We all know that these children did not acquire these racist tendencies at birth. They obviously picked up these attitudes from their peers and adults at home. I also realize that it may be too late to educate these adults as their views, over the years, have entrenched for whatever reasons. However, it is imperative that our next generation do get the help and education they need and deserve, to ensure that they do not grow up with racist and bigoted attitudes, and learn about the positive values of inclusion and acceptance.

I am aware that the BC school curriculum focuses on acceptance in relation to sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). However, I am not aware of any program specifically targeted to address the issue of racism and racial discrimination for children attending the elementary schools in Mission.

Clearly, there is a huge gap when it comes to educating children in the area of acceptance for cultural/ethnic/racial diversities (particularly towards changing attitudes towards those who are visibly diverse). In order to address this issue, if school classes (elementary Schools in particular) had a learning component that covered this type of diversity,and some education around multiculturalism, and more importantly, classroom teaching about what is appropriate and what is not appropriate (and what it means to be kind and accepting) would in my opinion go a long way towards addressing this sensitive issue.

It is my fervent hope that the Mission School District Trustees and the Management will see it fit to introduce regular classroom programs in the Elementary School system to address this important and sensitive issue.

Nirmalendu Bhattacharya

Mission