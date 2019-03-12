LETTER: Cherry trees part of Victoria’s landscape

I am growing increasingly annoyed by the antics of Victoria's deranged city council.

I am growing increasingly annoyed by the antics of Victoria’s deranged city council.

The latest shock is the planned removal of the flowering cherry blossom trees.

It seems to me that, in general, too many trees have been removed around the city of late – more than in the past.

But this latest news takes the cake. How can they even consider removing the beautiful cherry blossom trees? They are widespread and one of the most beautiful features of the city in the spring.

I have lived in Victoria all my life, and have looked forward every year to the blossoming of these trees – a spectacular event in the city’s natural year. I’m sure many other Victorians, visitors and tourists feel the same.

I urge city council to drop its absurd and unnecessary plan to remove these beautiful trees.

Remove a tree only when it has died. And replace it with another of the same species.

Leave the trees – all the trees – alone!

F. Driver

Victoria