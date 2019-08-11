Letter: Check out the plans for Lake Skaha marina

Peter Osborne has provided Penticton with a plan for Skaha Lake Park, particularly focused on the marina portion.

This plan is the result of thousands of hours of research, study, creative thought and systematic application of that work. It is available for all of us to see at the marina building, currently from 10 a.m. to noon. All of city council, its relevant committees and staff are seriously remiss if they choose to ignore this outstanding effort.

I find the boathouse to be the best part of that plan and sincerely hope that it is adopted in its present form. It utilizes the footprint to maximum function and represents a subtle aesthetic statement which fits well into the park’s ultimate benefit.

I disagree with his concept of returning a portion of the foreshore to riparian usage, for several reasons. While creating the expanded beach zone, vehicle/boat trailer parking is reduced, and replaced within an area to the east of the marina building. While this may indeed accommodate the goal of expanding beachfront access to the public, it drastically forfeits precious green space which is already established at that east side location. The lawns, trees and creek-side growth provide valuable habitat for many indigenous species of wildlife, currently under considerably aggressive attack from urban development. Perhaps equally important, there, a quiet ambience is currently provided for those seeking a less harried park experience. I consider the proposed loss of this area, as an exchange for the parking size reduction to be poor, simply from a cost-benefit perspective. The east side area is already established. Please leave it as it quietly stands.

Sincere thanks to Peter Osborne for the tremendous effort he has generously given to all of us.

Barry Salaberry

Penticton